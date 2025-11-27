Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Getty Realty worth $39,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 6,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.19 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 151.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

