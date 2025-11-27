Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 271.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 89.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.19). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $421.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.84%.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,786.84. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,230.08. This represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DX shares. UBS Group set a $13.25 price objective on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

