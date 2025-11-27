Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,349 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Hayward worth $35,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $918,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,866.40. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,542.50. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,715. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

