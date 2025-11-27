PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,434 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after buying an additional 1,937,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 165.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 580,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 222,923 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.44. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

