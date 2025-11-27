Choreo LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 119.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.95. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

