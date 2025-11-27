Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 47,384 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,879,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,493 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

