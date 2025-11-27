Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 400.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

