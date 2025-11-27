Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shopify were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.