Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,574 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 37.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $186.28 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

