Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Caribou Biosciences worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,442,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 234,052 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 897,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 486,435 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 786,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 741.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 525,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 463,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBU. Truist Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $175.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,690.45% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

