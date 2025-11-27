Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,953 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 33.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $6,065,104.95. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

