Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after purchasing an additional 318,015 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $212,059,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,436,000 after buying an additional 521,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.10 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 310.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

