CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 425 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $213.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

