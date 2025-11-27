Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,709,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,656,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 129,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.60%.The business had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.