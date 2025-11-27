Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Itron worth $35,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Itron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Baird R W cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,066.82. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $91,491.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,413.46. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile



Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.



