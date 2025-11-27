JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,703 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of JD.com worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JD.com by 158.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in JD.com by 153.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in JD.com by 3,451.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of JD opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. JD.com’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

