Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,311 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Varonis Systems worth $35,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Quarry LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $89,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,557,336.95. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.4%

VRNS opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

