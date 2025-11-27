Legal & General Group Plc Has $41.60 Million Stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Futu worth $41,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Futu by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 883.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,262,000 after purchasing an additional 888,760 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,632,000 after purchasing an additional 618,701 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $60,847,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Futu by 30.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,824,000 after purchasing an additional 417,620 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU stock opened at $169.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $202.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $822.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.51 million. Futu had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 30.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

