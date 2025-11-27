Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.32% of Icon worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Icon by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Icon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,730,000 after purchasing an additional 650,379 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Icon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 18.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,887,000 after buying an additional 162,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Icon by 76.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 964,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,231,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon Stock Up 5.2%

ICLR stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Icon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

Icon Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.