Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Solventum worth $40,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 206.2% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE SOLV opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

