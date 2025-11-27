Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.53% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,687.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $354,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,084. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The company had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

