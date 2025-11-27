Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 16,970 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of IDACORP worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE IDA opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $138.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

