Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Cognex worth $36,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cognex by 96.7% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $296,387.46. This trade represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,706 shares of company stock valued at $512,065. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.