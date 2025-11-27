Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 92,772 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of GFL Environmental worth $39,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 21.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $58.00 target price on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of GFL opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

