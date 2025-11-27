Legal & General Group Plc Has $32.04 Million Position in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.40% of FirstService worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,815,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,051,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in FirstService by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,183,000 after acquiring an additional 224,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 671,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 511,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $149.13 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.73.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. FirstService had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.