Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 482,149 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 142.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.39.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $3,612,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,797.27. The trade was a 52.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,722,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,776 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,611.84. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 629,204 shares of company stock valued at $39,424,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

