Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,585 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of nCino worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of nCino by 27.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.97, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.62. nCino Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 3,889,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $116,677,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,881 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $125,978.61. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,187,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,651,439.80. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,222,929 shares of company stock valued at $127,244,128 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

