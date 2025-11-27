Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $33,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.