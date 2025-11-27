Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 12,831 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Antero Resources worth $35,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,797,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,200,249,000 after purchasing an additional 350,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 44.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,868,000 after buying an additional 428,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,843,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 721,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

