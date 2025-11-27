Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.73 Million Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 194.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,155 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.88% of Brunswick worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 272,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $79.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Brunswick stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brunswick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is -47.25%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

