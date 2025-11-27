Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 204,468 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.8%

QUAL opened at $197.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.