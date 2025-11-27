Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $30.69 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,687,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $363,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 376.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $9,770,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $209.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.