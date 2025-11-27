Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $97,453,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,841,000 after acquiring an additional 609,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after acquiring an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,426,000 after acquiring an additional 481,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $3,627,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

