Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,800 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 35.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Maplebear by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 404,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $337,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,141,071.10. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CART shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.