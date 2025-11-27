Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,100 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 408,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

