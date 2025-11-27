Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,420 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.1% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $180.26 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock valued at $583,255,504. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

