One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock worth $583,255,504. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.