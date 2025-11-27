NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 9.6% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock worth $583,255,504. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

