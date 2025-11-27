Banco Santander Chile $BSAC Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSAC. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 380.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander Chile alerts:

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Banco Santander Chile has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $581.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.50 million. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Chile has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSAC

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.