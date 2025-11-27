Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Humana worth $37,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 63.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HUM stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.78.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.