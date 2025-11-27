Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,355 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.29% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $31,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

