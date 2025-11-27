Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,106 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 361,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Southwest Airlines worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,763,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,182,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,939 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,987,000 after buying an additional 136,410 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $56,244,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $50,433,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1%

LUV stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

