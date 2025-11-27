Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 13,989 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $30,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 58.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 30.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,590,000 after purchasing an additional 397,862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

