Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Sells $339,045.62 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $339,045.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 381,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,750.64. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,219 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $24,221.53.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

