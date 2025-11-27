Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,209 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $38,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

