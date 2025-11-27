Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVOK

Evoke Price Performance

About Evoke

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.