JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,923,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $149,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 175,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 74,220 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $993,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,763.20. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,558. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

