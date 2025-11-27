Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $151,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after buying an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $41,218,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 81.8% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.28. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.05 and a 1-year high of $562.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.