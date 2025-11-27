JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 171,718 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $142,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vista Energy by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIST opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%.The business had revenue of $706.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

