ADC Therapeutics SA $ADCT Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 286.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 136.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $537.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

